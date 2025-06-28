Nissan Magnite SUV Gets Offers Of Up To Rs 86,000; Check Details

Nissan Motor India is offering the benefits of up to Rs 86,000 on the Magnite SUV. This comes as part of the celebration, as the compact SUV has achieved the milestone of 2 lakh sales in the country. The consumers can avail of the offers and get their details by visiting their nearest dealership. It is to be noted that the Magnite is part of a limited range of models sold by the brand in India. Apart from the compact SUV, the brand has the X-Trail on sale in the country.

The Nissan Magnite presently comes at a starting price of Rs 6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV also gets a retrofit-CNG version, which can be fitted into a model at Rs 75,000. This means the CNG iteration of the vehicle comes at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual transmission is the only variant that offers a CNG kit option. At this time, the turbo models will not be available with a CNG option. Reports indicate that the CNG kit is expected to provide 24 km per kg in urban conditions and 30 km per kg on highways. The pricing for the CNG kit includes a fire extinguisher, third-party warranty, registration certificate endorsement, and installation fees.

The CNG kit is officially certified by the government, and in partnership with Motozen, Nissan will provide a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kilometers for the Nissan CNG. The official fuel efficiency numbers for the Nissan Magnite CNG will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks.