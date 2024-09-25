Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch On October 4

Nissan India has given us a glimpse of the upcoming Magnite facelift through a short teaser. The Magnite facelift will be launched in India on October 4, marking its first major update since its introduction in December 2020. Let's take a look at everything we expect from Nissan's latest offering.

The teaser reveals an updated grille, which appears similar to the current one but may feature matte paint. Other updates include redesigned LED taillights with updated internals. Previous teasers for the Magnite facelift revealed a new six-spoke alloy wheel design, though the size should remain the same as the current 16-inch units.

In terms of features, Nissan is expected to give it a slight refresh. A larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Geza variant is likely to be offered on the top-spec Magnite, along with updated upholstery and possibly a sunroof. Features such as the 7-inch digital display, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop will continue to be available. The Nissan Magnite facelift has also been spotted at the Bharat NCAP crash test facility, indicating there will be a new crash test rating.

The engine options are expected to remain the same: a 72hp 1.0-litre engine and a 100hp 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engines will offer a manual option, while the lower-spec powertrain will get an AMT, and the higher-spec engine will come with a CVT.

The Nissan Magnite facelift will continue to compete with the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.