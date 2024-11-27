Next-Gen Honda Amaze Spy Shots Reveal Design Details

The next-gen Jonda Amaze comes with multiple design upgrades (Image Source- Motoroctane)

Honda Car India is set to launch the next generation of its compact sedan Amaze to keep up with the ever-changing world of automobiles. To do so, the automaker is working on a modernised version of the car. Ahead of its launch on December 4, the car was spotted testing on Indian roads without camouflage revealing design details. Before we dive deeper into its intricacies, It is to be noted that this will be the third generation of the vehicle after it was first introduced in 2013, followed by the launch of the third-gen in 2018.

To begin with, the next-generation Honda Amaze seems to have a much sharper design when compared to its predecessor. This can be seen in the form of sleek headlamps consisting of LED DRLs. It is complemented by hexagonal grilles with a chrome strip on its top. The fog lamps of the vehicle are placed in a newly designed bumper. The car also gets a clamshell bonnet and larger air dam. Meanwhile, the silhouette of the car seems to be the same as the previous version of the car. The rear end of the vehicle also gets a new design with tail lamps that are reminiscent of the City.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e Delivery Timeline Detailed

Before this, spy shots have given a sneak peek into the interiors of the vehicle. Along with this, the brand has also teased the interior of the vehicle. On the inside, the car is expected to have a dual-tone interior. This will be complemented by a floating infotainment screen, which will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The automaker is also likely to offer a semi-digital instrument cluster, and single-pane sunroof, which we have previously seen on City and Elevate.

The automaker is also expected to have a special focus on the safety of the vehicles with six airbags, 360-degree cameras, and parking sensors. There will also be features like ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, and more.

Under the hood, the third-gen Honda Amaze will likely have a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. This power unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. Chances are, the brand will also offer a CNG variant.