New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Pics Leaked Ahead Of April 26 Launch

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Image Source- Motorcent)
Royal Enfield is set to launch the updated version of the Hunter 350 in the Indian market on April 26. Before the launch at the upcoming Hunterhood festival, the bike has been spotted in its latest avatar, revealing the changes in its appearance. Before we look at the details of the 2025 version, it is worth noting that the outgoing version of the bike was launched in 2022 and has earned a name for itself, raking in good numbers for its creator. Adding to its fame, the bike is the most affordable model of RE's lineup.
Starting with the first thing that catches attention, i.e., the appearance. The bike now gets new paint scheme options and graphics, as expected. This can be seen in the form of a new white paint with yellow, green, and blue highlights. The other unit has red paint with black graphics. To go with the theme, the brand has used the graphics on the alloy wheels as well, offering a refreshed appeal for the consumers.
Also Read: Govt Shuts Down 75 Ola Electric Stores In Maharashtra: Here's Why
Meanwhile, the retro appeal of the bike remains intact with the presence of the round headlamp. However, this time around, this is an LED unit replacing the halogen unit available on the outgoing version. It is expected to offer better illumination and, in turn, better visibility when riding in low-light conditions.
The details of the powertrain are expected to remain the same. In other words, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will continue to have the same 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine, which produces 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a five-speed transmission. With this, the current iteration of the bike is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Starting with the first thing that catches attention, i.e., the appearance. The bike now gets new paint scheme options and graphics, as expected. This can be seen in the form of a new white paint with yellow, green, and blue highlights. The other unit has red paint with black graphics. To go with the theme, the brand has used the graphics on the alloy wheels as well, offering a refreshed appeal for the consumers.
Also Read: Govt Shuts Down 75 Ola Electric Stores In Maharashtra: Here's Why
Meanwhile, the retro appeal of the bike remains intact with the presence of the round headlamp. However, this time around, this is an LED unit replacing the halogen unit available on the outgoing version. It is expected to offer better illumination and, in turn, better visibility when riding in low-light conditions.
The rest of the details, like the shape of the fuel tank, riding posture, and the single-piece seat with contours, remain the same. When taking a closer look, the brand seems to have altered the design of the exhaust. Furthermore, chances are the suspension is tuned to be different compared to its predecessor.
The details of the powertrain are expected to remain the same. In other words, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will continue to have the same 349 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine, which produces 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a five-speed transmission. With this, the current iteration of the bike is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world