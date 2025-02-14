New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets Price Hike Months After Launch

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets an electric sunroof
Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced earlier that its models in the country will be getting a price hike. Now, the changes in the prices have started coming into effect for various models. Included in the list is the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The compact sedan was launched in India back in November 2024 at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Now in February 2025, the brand has increased the prices of the sedan by up to Rs 10,000 depending on the variant.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in four trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Among these, the VXi AMT and the ZXi AMT variants have become more expensive by Rs 10,000. Along with this, the ZXi ZXi+ AMT, ZXi CNG MT, VXi CNG MT, VXi MT, and the LXi MT have received a price hike of Rs 5,000.
Also Read: Influencer Elvish Yadav Buys Electric G-Wagen Worth Rs 3 Crore: Watch
In its outgoing avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its unique identity deviating far away from the design of the Swift which was the case with the previous iteration. The new looks of the car are complemented by colour options like Gallant Red, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Bluish Black, Nutmeg Brown, and Alluring Blue.
The list of features includes LED headlamps, dual-tone interiors, auto-fold ORVMs, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold, wireless charger, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, 9-inch infotainment touchscreen system which support Android Auto along with Apple CarPlay, and more.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire utilizes the same upgraded Z12E engine found in the new-generation Swift. This vehicle features a 3-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power output of 82 horsepower and generates a peak torque of 112 Nm. According to the manufacturer, it is one of the most fuel-efficient engines available, achieving 24.79 kmpl with a manual transmission, 25.71 kmpl with an AMT transmission, and 33.73 km/kg when running on CNG. Available transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. However, the CNG variants will solely be offered with a manual transmission.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available in four trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Among these, the VXi AMT and the ZXi AMT variants have become more expensive by Rs 10,000. Along with this, the ZXi ZXi+ AMT, ZXi CNG MT, VXi CNG MT, VXi MT, and the LXi MT have received a price hike of Rs 5,000.
Also Read: Influencer Elvish Yadav Buys Electric G-Wagen Worth Rs 3 Crore: Watch
In its outgoing avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets its unique identity deviating far away from the design of the Swift which was the case with the previous iteration. The new looks of the car are complemented by colour options like Gallant Red, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Bluish Black, Nutmeg Brown, and Alluring Blue.
The list of features includes LED headlamps, dual-tone interiors, auto-fold ORVMs, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold, wireless charger, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, 9-inch infotainment touchscreen system which support Android Auto along with Apple CarPlay, and more.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire utilizes the same upgraded Z12E engine found in the new-generation Swift. This vehicle features a 3-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power output of 82 horsepower and generates a peak torque of 112 Nm. According to the manufacturer, it is one of the most fuel-efficient engines available, achieving 24.79 kmpl with a manual transmission, 25.71 kmpl with an AMT transmission, and 33.73 km/kg when running on CNG. Available transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. However, the CNG variants will solely be offered with a manual transmission.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world