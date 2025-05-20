New Hyundai Venue Spied; Pics Reveal New Design Details

Hyundai is preparing the new generation of Venue for its launch. If reports are to be trusted, this event might be scheduled in the upcoming festive season. As we are moving closer to the launch of the vehicle, the spy shots of the SUV surfacing on the internet are becoming more frequent. In the latest update, the pictures of the test mule reveal the design of the front fascia as it will appear on the production version of the SUV.



Based on the pictures, the new-gen Hyundai Venue comes with an exterior that is in sync with the brand's new design language. Specifically, lightning follows a pattern that we have seen on the Creta. Along with the DRLs, the SUV gets vertically-stacked rectangular headlamps with a dual-chamber LED reflector. It gets an inverted L-shaped DRL on the side. Another similar element is the presence of an LED strip covering the width of the vehicle.

The SUV also gets a newly designed grille complemented by the presence of a new design for the bumper. Meanwhile, the silhouette of the SUV is mostly the same as its predecessor. However, there are a few changes in the placement of the body cladding. Furthermore, the ORVM comes with a sharper appearance and a different design for the roof rails.

Image Source- Rushlane

Similar to the exterior, the interior of the next-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to get an upgrade with a new layout for the dashboard, upholstery, and an extended list of features. The list might include elements like ambient lighting, ventilated seats, ADSA, six-airbags, a bigger infotainment screen, and more. Meanwhile, the powertrain might remain unchanged with similar engine options as the outgoing version.



Once launched, the next-gen Hyundai Venue will hold its fort against models like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and others.