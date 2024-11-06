New Honda Amaze Launch Date Revealed; Will Rival The New Maruti Dzire

Honda Cars India will launch the third-generation Amaze on December 4. The Amaze will showcase a new design language, an updated features list, and a revamped interior layout. Honda recently unveiled a design sketch of the car, which will compete with the recently launched fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

New Honda Amaze Exterior

Apart from the design sketch, Honda has not disclosed specific details about the new Amaze. However, we expect it to feature a sportier and bolder exterior design than the outgoing model. It may come with LED headlamps, a larger front grille with a mesh pattern, and a sportier bumper design. Side styling is likely to include sharp lines, a new set of alloy wheels, and an updated rear with new LED tail lamps.

Interiors and Features

The Honda Amaze will feature an updated dashboard layout with a slightly larger touchscreen infotainment unit, possibly resembling the 8-inch unit found in the City. Likely upgrades include new upholstery colors, a wireless charging pad, and a semi-digital driver display to enhance the cabin experience over the outgoing model.

Honda has a history of offering sunroofs in more affordable models like the Jazz and WR-V. Therefore, the new Amaze may also come with a single-pane sunroof, similar to those in the City and Elevate, to match the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which also offers this highly desired feature.

Engine Specifications

The upcoming Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90 hp and 110 Nm of peak torque, with options for a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Expected Price and Competitors

The new Amaze is anticipated to be priced above Rs 7 lakh and will compete with the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire, and Tata Tigor.