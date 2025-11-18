New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza Snapped Testing; What To Expect?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has remained one of India's best-selling compact SUVs since its launch in 2016. After multiple updates, the latest in 2022, the company is now gearing up to introduce a refreshed version with design tweaks and added features. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the new-gen Brezza has been spotted, offering a glimpse of what's to come.

A video shared by Car India News shows a heavily camouflaged test car driving on the highway. The clip reveals the rear and part of the side, with four parking sensors visible on the bumper. The SUV's size looks similar to the current model. Like the second-generation version, the facelift has a sharply angled rear windscreen, while the tail lamps appear to carry a familiar design. Since the car is under heavy camouflage, the final look may differ from what's seen here.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza spy shots

With the update, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to get a reworked cabin layout along with additional features. Level 2 ADAS may also be included. The second-generation Brezza already places strong emphasis on safety, offering six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. It also achieved a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

The current Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with two powertrain choices 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid (K15C) petrol engine, shared with the Ertiga, XL6, and Victoris, and a CNG dual-fuel option. The petrol unit produces 103hp and 137 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This setup is expected to continue unchanged in the upcoming Brezza update.