New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza On Anvil: Here's What We Want From It

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been a game-changer for India's largest carmaker, with a long rein of dominating the compact SUV segment since its debut. With rivals upping the ante, a new-gen Brezza has been long overdue. The Tata Nexon with its feature-loaded cabin has managed to take the throne away from the Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV. A recent set of spy shots confirm that the much-awaited update is finally on the horizon for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. While details for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza remain under wraps, here's what we believe the automaker should bring to the table to keep the Brezza ahead of its rivals.

1. Panoramic Sunroof

A single-pane sunroof is no longer enough in this segment. Competitors like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO offer panoramic sunroof options, and the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza needs to match that to stay relevant in the competition. Thus, we wish to see it on the updated model of the SUV.

Also Read - 5 Practical Tips To Avoid Air Pollution Exposure While Commuting In A Car

2. Underfloor CNG Tank Like Victoris

Maruti's CNG technology is popular for the seamless driving experience and bulletproof reliability it offers, but the current setup compromises boot space. An underfloor CNG tank, similar to what we've seen on the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris, would make the Brezza more practical for buyers. In case, it remains an option that's not feasible, Maruti Suzuki should opt for a dual-cylinder technology that manages to open-up mor space in the trunk.

3. Level-2 ADAS

Safety is becoming a key differentiator in the Indian automotive industry now. Maruti Suzuki cars have faced the heat of being unsafe with their poor crash test rating and lack of modern safety features. While things have changed in greatly with the Victoris, we want modern features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking on the upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Also Read - Battling Poor AQI? Top Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh Equipped With Air Purifiers

4. Ventilated & Powered Front Seats

The sub-4m compact SUV initially was targetted at buyers who wanted the SUV credential without drilling a hole in their pockets. With time, it has become the meat of the matter for auto sale tally, and therefore, feature-loaded models are in abundance. In this regard, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza misses out on a lot of stuff. Our demand is the inclusion of ventilated and powered front seats for both driver and co driver on the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

5. Hybrid Powertrain

With stricter emission norms and rising fuel prices, a strong-hybrid option could give the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza a significant edge. Better mileage and lower emissions would make it a compelling choice for urban buyers. While it may retain the option of CNG, the hybrid powertrain will make it more reliable without the mess of dealing with two fuel options.