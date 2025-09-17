New BMW G 310 RR Teased- Launch Ahead Of Festive Season?

BMW Motorrad has revealed its plan to launch an updated version of its entry-level supersport, the G 310 RR. Hinting at the launch, the brand has released a teaser image showing the rear section of the motorcycle, along with the "RR" moniker in the background. This iteration of the motorcycle is expected to introduce a few design changes, as well as enhancements to the feature list, all aimed at improving its appeal to consumers.

With the discontinuation of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, the G 310 RR is the most affordable motorcycle of the brand on sale in India. It shares its underpinnings with the TVS Apache RR 310. The Indian cousin of the supersport was recently updated, and now, the German version seems to be following in its footsteps. The brand has not yet announced the launch date of the bike, but it is expected to be launched ahead of the upcoming festive season.

With this version, the BMW G 310 RR is expected to get changes in its design. It might get revisions inspired by the Apache RR 310. For instance, it might gain winglets aimed at improving its performance at higher speeds. Talking about cosmetic changes, we can also expect the motorcycle to have new liveries, which are in line with the brand's design language.

Similarly, the feature list of the bike will likely be extended with the addition of elements like launch control, cornering drag torque control, a new Gen-2 Race computer, sequential turn signals, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

Mechanically, the motorcycle will likely be the same. It will continue to seek power from a 312 cc water-cooled single-cylinder engine. However, there will likely be changes to increase its power output of the Apache RR 310, which produces 37 hp of power and 29 Nm of torque. Currently, the RR 310 has an output of 33 hp and 27 Nm.