NDTV Auto Conclave 2024: Shaping Road Ahead

The NDTV Auto Conclave 2024, an anticipated event in the automotive industry hosted industry leaders, policymakers, and enthusiasts on December 10, 2024. Held in New Delhi, the conclave highlights India's journey toward innovation in the auto industry while also focusing on sustainability and the connected automotive future.

The conclave brought together a host of stellar keynote speakers presenting their views in panel discussions. The event saw a discussion on "Every Life Counts: Towards Zero Fatalities" with Prof Geetam Tiwari Emeritus Professor, TRIP Centre, IIT Delhi along with Satyendra Garg, IPS (Retd.), Former DGP A&N Islands, Special CP, Delhi Police, and Rama Shankar Pandey, Chairman, Road Safety CII.

The discussion was followed by a fireside chat with Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group on "Driving: The India Story". Later, Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India, and Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motors presented their views on "The dawn of the NEVs and Biofuel Vehicles".

Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra also shared his views on "Future of Automotive Design". Meanwhile, Rahul Bharti, ED, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd talked about "Driving Change, Powering Tomorrow". Along with this, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shared insights about the automaker's future plan for India and the globe.

Representing the auto component industry on stage were Deepak Jain, the Chairman and Managing Director of Lumax Industries, and Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar.

The show went ahead with a discussion on "Where Innovation Meets the Open Road" with Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing for India, Dolby Laboratories along with Rajeev Batra, CEO, of Tata International Vehicle Applications, and joining online Kanav Singla, Founder, and CEO, Metadome.ai.

The NDTV Auto Conclave 2024 concluded with the launch of the NDTV Auto website by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. This is where he also announced the introduction of a new scheme for vehicle fitness centers and driver training centers.