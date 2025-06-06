MINI Countryman E JCW Pack Launched In India- Volkswagen Golf GTI Effect?

MINI India has launched the Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom). The new electric vehicle will be exclusively available through the MINI Online Shop and is a limited edition with only 20 units available for sale. The manufacturer plans to initiate the deliveries of the EV on June 10, 2025. It is to be noted that this version stands out because of the John Cooper Works performance styling.

As mentioned earlier, the MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack brings aesthetic upgrades to add sporty appeal to the electric vehicle. All of the changes keep the original styling of the car intact. This is complemented by Legend Grey or Midnight Black roof and mirror caps, along with sport stripes in black. As part of the JCW Pack, the car gets a different design for the grille, bumpers, side skirts, rear spoiler, and door entry sills. All of this is complemented by the presence of special 19-inch spoke black alloy wheels.

On the inside, the car maintains a minimalistic appeal with JCW Sports seats, vescin, cord combination black upholstery, and a theme-relevant dashboard trim. There is also a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters. Another highlight is the 240mm circular OLED touchscreen display running MINI Operating System 9. The list of other features includes HUD, a fisheye camera for the interior Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Navigation, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The vehicle is equipped with various MINI Experience Modes such as Go-Kart Mode, Green Mode, and Vivid Mode, each of which alters the settings for light, sound, and graphics. A Toggle Bar Island grants access to key driving functions, including start/stop, gear selection, parking brake, experience modes, and volume adjustment.

Safety features comprise front passenger and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, an Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, and a Rear View Camera. Additionally, advanced assistance systems include Cruise Control and Parking Assistant Plus, which offer 360-degree camera capabilities.

The MINI Countryman E John Cooper Works Pack works with a 204 hp motor with maximum torque of 250 Nm. This makes the car capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. The power is provided by a 66.45 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 462 kilometers on a single charge.