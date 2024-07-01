MG Sales Drop By 9% In June, ZS EV Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

MG ZS EV

JSW MG Motor India announces retail sales of 4,644 units in June 2024. The company announced that its flagship SUV- ZS EV achieved the highest-ever monthly sales in June 2024. With over 40 % of sales, at 1861 units, registered during this period, the company's NEV (New Energy Vehicles) continue to contribute a significant share to the overall sales of the company. The company has reported a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales at 4,644 units in June, as it retailed 5,125 units in June 2023.

Also, MG India will be launching a new electric car in India, the Cloud EV. The Cloud EV will be launched in September 2024. It will join MG's EV portfolio, which currently comprises the Comet EV and the ZS EV. It will be interesting to see where the Cloud EV will be positioned in the MG EV portfolio as it is quite similar to the ZS EV in terms of dimensions and powertrain. So far, we have spotted the Cloud EV undergoing testing along with some of its patent images.

The Cloud EV is a crossover with a length of nearly 4.3 meters, a width of 1.85 meters, and a height of 1.65 meters. The car can seat up to five occupants. It has a minimal design with an LED DRL light bar in front and headlamps at the bottom. The front is reminiscent of the Comet but with a longer bonnet. The side profile reveals the charging port on the front quarter panel, flush-fitting door handles, and windmill-inspired alloy wheels. The rear end also has a connected light bar with LED tail lamps.