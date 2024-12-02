MG Cyberster Sportscar To Go On Sale In India In 2025 Via MG Select

MG Cyberster is sold globally with two battery pack options

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the name of its upcoming electric sportscar - the MG Cyberster. Taking inspiration from the brand's history of producing a two-door MG B Roadster, the MG Cyberster comes as a low-riding sports car. First showcased back in March 2024, the MG Cyberster will be the automaker's first electric sportscar in India. As per the information available, it will be sold through the premium MG Select retail channel of the brand.

Based on the born-electric platform, the EV was first showcased at the 2023 GoodWood Festival of Speed. Before that, the car was presented in a concept avatar in 2021. Sporting an aggressive design, the MG Cyberster stands at 4,533 mm in length, 1,912 mm in width, and 1,328 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,689 mm.

Already on sale in multiple international markets, the MG Cyberster is sold with two battery pack options. The entry-level variant of the EV comes equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack powering a rear-axle mounted single motor to produce 308 hp of power. With all of this, it allows the car to travel up to 502 km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the higher-spec version of the EV gets a 77 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of 580 km. The power from the batter is used by two electric motors putting out 544 hp and 725 Nm.

Talking about the MG Cyberster, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "Growing up and even today, many of us dream of owning a sleek sports car-the kind that makes your heart race, your hair fly in the wind, and lets you relive the romance and thrill we have all seen in iconic movies and on racetracks. The MG Cyberster brings that dream to life, blending the timeless allure of classic roadsters with modern technology and inspired innovation. It encapsulates the thrill and charm of a bygone era while appealing to the discerning tastes of new-age luxury customers in India."