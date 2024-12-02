Mahindra XEV.e8 (XUV700 Electric) All Wheel Drive Confirmed: Check More Features

Mahindra XEV.e8 will have an all-wheel-drive system

Mahindra & Mahindra has recently been gaining truckloads of attention with the launch of its first born electric SUVs. While the automaker basks in the success of its launch event, we have got our hands on a few details of the EV next in line, i.e., the Mahindra XEV.e8, also being called the XUV700 electric by some because of certain similarities with the outgoing ICE vehicle. Based on the newly available information, the electric SUV will have off-road capabilities along with tons of other features. Here are all the details.

Mahindra XEV.e8: Drive Modes

Based on the details available, the brand is likely to make the Mahindra XEV.e8 capable of going off-road with various drive modes. These drive modes can be adjusted depending on the driver's needs. To control the power of the vehicle, it will have three modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless. Along with this, the power can be adjusted depending on the surface, hinting toward the off-road capabilities of the e-SUV. As shown in the picture, it will have a "Snow" mode along with a few others tuned to make traversing on various surfaces easy.

Mahindra XEV.e8: Features, Seat Layout

Furthermore, the XEV.e8's cabin will come loaded with features like the recently unveiled BE 6e and XEV 9e. Specifically, it will come with a three-screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, VisionX (a feature that makes the windscreen of the vehicle act as an augmented reality Heads Up display), park assist, ambient lighting, keyless entry via NFC, smart tailgate which can be opened on approach, follow me home lights, welcome animation DRL, and more. To complement it all, the SUV will have a six-seat layout with multi-zone climate control.

Mahindra XEV.e8: Design

On the outside, the SUV will have a design that was previously unveiled by the brand in the concept form. It gets a new front fascia with L-shaped DRLs and a triangular headlamp housing connected via an LED strip covering the width of the SUV. All of this is complemented by the presence of an illuminated logo. As mentioned earlier, the silhouette of the SUV is reminiscent of the XUV700 with a new set of alloy wheels.

Mahindra XEV.e8: Powertrain

There is no word on the details of the powertrain. However, the Mahindra XEV.e8 will be based on the INGLO platform. Hence, we can expect to have a range of over 500 km likely with similar battery pack options offered on the BE 6e and XEV 9e which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs.