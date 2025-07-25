MG Cyberster Launched In India At Rs 75 Lakh: Specs, Top Speed, Features, Design

JSW MG Motor India announces the launch of the Cyberster, claimed as the world's fastest MG, an electric sports car. Available for Rs 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for fresh bookings. Meanwhile, if you have made a pre-launch reservation, then it will set you back to Rs 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Cyberster fuses modern performance with the timeless appeal of classic open-top motoring. The brand claims that the MG Cyberster is rooted in the spirit of the legendary MGB, and the Cyberster reinterprets the roadster silhouette for the electric age.

MG Cyberster: Specs

The Cyberster gets a 77 kWh ultra-thin battery pack, mated with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that delivers 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. With Launch Control Mode engaged, it can shoot from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Also, the battery pack is claimed to be the slimmest in the industry at just 110 mm, and it offers an MIDC-certified range of 580 km on a single charge.

MG Cyberster: Top Speed

The MG Cyberster electric sports car boasts a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the vehicle has set a record of 0-100 kmph acceleration at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan. As per the brand's announcement, the record has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

MG Cyberster: Exterior

The brand says that the Cyberster's silhouette is sculptural yet purposeful. It has electric scissor doors and a soft-top roof, signature headlamps, Kammback rear, and active aero elements. The front fascia is defined by distinctive LED lighting, sharp DRLs, and a sculpted bonnet, while the rear tapers elegantly into a full-width LED light bar with integrated indicators. The 20-inch staggered lightweight alloy wheels, paired with Pirelli P-Zero tyres, are engineered for superior grip and performance.

MG Cyberster: Interior

On the inside, the MG Cyberster has a driver-centric cockpit with a triple-display interface featuring a central 10.25-inch touchscreen and two 7-inch digital panels for seamless access to real-time vehicle data, entertainment, and settings. Dual-zone automatic climate control with PM2.5 filtration, along with steering-mounted paddle shifters for regenerative braking and drive modes, enhances the intelligent performance.

MG Cyberster Interior

Apart from these, the interior is highlighted by sustainable Dinamica suede and premium vegan leather upholstery and a BOSE audio system with noise compensation.

MG Cyberster: Features

The MG Cyberster ensures a safe drive with a high-strength H-shaped full cradle structure and a Static Stability Factor (SSF) of 1.83, ensuring rollover resistance. It gets Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a real-time Driver Monitoring System, and a suite of features, including dual front and combination side airbags, electronic stability control, and electronic differential lock, and more.