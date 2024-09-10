Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase Unveiled In India; Launch Likely In October

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the V214 generation of the E-Class long wheelbase sedan for India. The E-Class LWB is in its sixth generation but has been on sale in India for nearly three decades now. Now that it has been unveiled in India, let's take a look at what the India-spec version of the popular luxury sedan has on offer.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase Exterior

The new E-Class looks more similar to the new EQ range of Mercedes electric vehicles. It gets a chunky chrome grille upfront that has the tri star logo in the centre surrounded by several small ones. There is an EQ-inspired glossy black panel that connects the LED high performance headlamps. The new E-Class is fitted with new alloy wheels and 3D star-shaped tail lamps. In terms of size, the E-Class has grown longer by 14 mm to 5092 mm while the height has increased by 13 mm. The wheelbase is 15 mm longer at 3094 mm.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase Interior And Features

The interior has seen a massive upgrade and looks quite futuristic. It now gets AI-powered MBUX 'Superscreens' which comprise a 14.4-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch passenger side screen and a similar sized driver display. The sound system is a Burmester 4D system. Other features include soft-close doors, panoramic sunroof, 4-zone AC, wireless charger for rear, rear seat recline up to 36 degrees and electric sun blinds.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase Engine

The E-Class is available with either a 204 hp 2-litre petrol or a 197 hp 2-litre diesel engine. Both the engines are hooked to a 9-speed gearbox and a standard 48V mild hybrid system that delivers 23 hp and 205 Nm of additional boost. There's no air suspension on the India-spec E-Class at the moment.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase Expected Pricing

The prices of the new Mercede-Benz E-Class long wheelbase are expected to start at around Rs 80 lakh. This will make it quite a bit more expensive than the newly launched BMW 5 Series.