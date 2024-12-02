Maruti Suzuki Wholesale Uptick By 10 Per Cent For November 2024

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported a total sales of 1,81,531 units in November 2024. The company managed to stick with its consistent growth curve, and in comparison to the corresponding month of last year, it is a YoY growth of 10 per cent. The company recorded domestic sales of 1,44,238 units, OEM sales of 8,660 units, and exports of 28,633 units. In the same month last year, the sales stood at 1,64,439. In October 2024, Maruti Suzuki wholesaled a total of 2,06,434 units, making the most out of the festive season. Also, here's a segment-wise breakdown of sales.

Maruti Suzuki Passenger Cars:

The mini and compact segments, featuring models like the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, and Swift, recorded 71,123 units, a slight decline from 74,638 units in November 2023. The mid-size Ciaz added 597 units to the tally, contributing to the overall passenger car sales of 71,720 units.

Maruti Suzuki Utility Vehicles:

Utility vehicles such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga showcased strong performance with 59,003 units sold, a considerable increase from 49,016 units last year. This reflects the growing demand for SUVs in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Vans:

The versatile Eeco recorded steady sales of 10,589 units, comparable to the 10,226 units sold in November 2023, reinforcing its position as a reliable choice for families and businesses alike.

Maruti Suzuki LCVs:

The Super Carry LCV saw a rise in sales with 2,926 units, up from 2,509 units last year.

Maruti Suzuki OEM, Export Highlights:

Sales to other OEMs surged to 8,660 units from 4,822 units, while exports reached 28,633 units, a jump from 22,950 units in November 2023. These figures underline Maruti Suzuki's strong global demand and strategic partnerships.