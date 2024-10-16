Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz Edition Launched At Rs 6.49 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new Swift Blitz edition. The Swift Blitz is based on the three entry-level variants of the hatchback- LXi, VXi and VXi (O). This includes the CNG and AMT variants as well. Hence, the prices start at Rs 6.49 lakh and end at Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The Blitz edition adds a layer of accessories to the package which are worth Rs 50,000. These additions make the entry-level variants look a little more premium and funky than the vanilla variants. These accessories include rear underbody spoiler (updated bumper), front fog lamps, illuminated door sills, rear upper spoiler, door visors and side body cladding.

The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 82 hp and 112 Nm of peak torque. In CNG variants, the number reduces to 70 hp and 102 Nm. The petrol variants are available with a 5-speed manual as standard along with the option of a 5-speed AMT on all except the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier launched several special editions of its existing cars to amp up the sales. These include the WagonR Waltz Edition, Ignis Radiance Edition, Baleno Regal Edition and the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition.

Several other car manufacturers have also launched these cosmetically updated special editions in the past couple of months like the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition, Kia's Gravity Editions, Honda Elevate Apex Edition, Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition, Skoda Slavia Sportline Edition along with Renault's Night and Day Editions.