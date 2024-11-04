Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest-Ever Monthly Sales This Festive Season, Sells Over 2 Lakh Cars In October

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reached a new sales milestone in October 2024, recording its highest-ever monthly sales at 2,06,434 units. This achievement comprises domestic sales of 1,63,130 units, OEM sales of 10,136 units, and a record-breaking export figure of 33,168 units. The month started with Navratri and came to an end with Diwali. Thus, the market was ready to witness strong positive growth from the month.

Segment-Wise Sales Breakdown

Mini and Compact Segment:

The mini and compact segment, which include popular models like the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Swift, and WagonR, collectively registered sales of 76,635 units. While these figures reflect a downfall compared to the 95,230 units sold in October 2023, they remain a significant contributor to the company's total sales. No doubt, this drop suggests changing consumer preferences.

Also Read - New Honda Amaze Front Fascia Revealed In Teaser Image

Mid-Size Segment:

The Ciaz, Maruti's mid-size sedan, reported sales of 659 units, a slight decline from 695 units in the previous year.

Utility Vehicles (SUVs):

This segment stood out, with robust sales of 70,644 units, up from 59,147 units in October 2023. Models like the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga contributed significantly, reflecting the strong demand for SUVs, which are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for Indian consumers due to their practicality and road presence.

Vans:

The Eeco recorded sales of 11,653 units, slightly lower than the 12,975 units from October 2023. Despite this marginal dip, it continues to be a dependable choice for commercial and family use.

Also Read - EICMA 2024: Here's What To Expect From The Global Motorcycle Expo

LCVs and OEM Sales:

The Super Carry LCV recorded sales of 3,539 units, showing stable performance compared to 3,894 units in October 2023. Additionally, sales to other OEMs rose significantly to 10,136 units from 5,325 last year, indicating Maruti Suzuki's expanding role as a supplier within the automotive industry.

Export Performance:

Maruti Suzuki's export numbers showcased an impressive leap, reaching 33,168 units, up from 21,951 units in October 2023. This substantial increase highlights the brand's growing international appeal and strategic focus on strengthening its global footprint.