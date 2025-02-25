Maruti Suzuki Initiates Production At Kharkhoda Plant In Haryana

Maruti Suzuki now has four manufacturing facilities in India
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest passenger car manufacturer has initiated the first phase of its new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The new facility has an initial manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units. Located in the Sonipat district of Haryana, it is the fourth manufacturing plant of the brand in the country, including the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant, which the brand recently acquired. It is to be noted that the manufacturing facility will significantly boost the production capacity of the brand, which was at 2.35 million before this facility.
The Kharkhoda plant is the brand's largest manufacturing site in the country. It will be a key contributor to the brand's strategy of significantly expanding its production capacity to four million units annually by 2030. This will require an investment of around Rs 45,000 crore as the brand aims to regain 50 per cent market share. Recently, the brand announced that they have been facing market share erosion with the current share standing at 41 percent.
In 2017, the Hansalpur plant was established by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Gujarat. This facility is entirely owned by Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which is a subsidiary of the Japanese parent company. It has an annual production capacity of around 750,000 units and operates as a major export center for Maruti Suzuki models like the Baleno, Swift, and Dzire.
The Manesar plant, which has been operational since 2007, was created to support the Gurugram facility. With a capacity to produce approximately 880,000 units each year, it focuses on manufacturing popular models such as the Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and Ciaz.
Opened in 1983, the Gurugram plant was Maruti Suzuki's inaugural production site in India. It features three assembly lines and can produce a total of about 700,000 units annually. This plant produces several of the company's best-selling models, including the Alto, WagonR, S-Presso, and Ertiga.
