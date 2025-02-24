Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Launched; Prices Start At Rs 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra has registered a record sales of 2 lakh units of the Scorpio N. The first model of the Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in 2022. To celebrate the record milestone, Mahindra has now launched the Scorpio N Carbon edition. Here are the details, you must check out.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Engine And Specs

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon features the same engine as the parent model. It gets two engine options- the 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine that produces 203 HP of power and 370 Nm of torque (manual variant) and 380 Nm torque (automatic variant). It also has a 2.2-liter mHawk CRDi diesel engine delivering 175 HP and 400 Nm.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Exterior And Interior

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon has a new exterior appeal with a metallic black theme, tone-on-tone dark treatment, smoked chrome accents, black alloy wheels, and dark Galvano-finished roof rails.

