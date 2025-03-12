Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

Image For Representation
Mahindra Scorpio N recently got a Carbon Edition, and following in its footsteps is the XUV700. The SUV is going to go all-black with a new blacked-out version called the Ebony Edition. Before the launch event, the brand teased the upcoming iteration of the SUV with a teaser on its social media platform. This version of the vehicle will come with aesthetic changes without any changes in the mechanics.
Starting with its appearance, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition will come with black paint. To complement the name, the SUV will have a black grille replacing the chrome version available, something similar to what we saw on the Scorpio N Carbon edition. Adding to that, the alloy wheels will be replaced with an 18-inch unit with a black colour.
Also Read: John Abraham, Pratap Bose Tease Mahindra Thar Roxx Black Edition
Very similar to the exterior, the interior of the XUV700 Ebony Edition is going to get black treatment. This will be seen in the form of black elements on the dashboard and the AC vents. Furthermore, the Ivory upholstery will be replaced by black interiors. The rest of the details will remain the same with an integrated screen used as a fully digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system.
The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition will be based on the top-spec variants of the SUV. It will continue to have the option of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The petrol unit is tuned to produce 197 hp of power and 380 Nm torque. Meanwhile, the diesel unit is available in two states of tune; the first one gives out 182 hp and 420 Nm while the other one puts out 152 hp and 370 Nm.
Something stunning is about to be revealed. Get ready to experience the ultimate in style, performance, and elegance.— MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) March 12, 2025
Coming Soon.#XUV700 pic.twitter.com/PIi6T7wOrQ
