Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 EVs Surpass 3,000 Deliveries

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6
Mahindra & Mahindra launched its born electric SUVs- the XEV 9e and BE 6 in the Indian market a few months ago. Now, the brand has announced deliveries of over 3,000 units of electric vehicles since the process began on March 20, 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the automaker as it plans on expanding the line of EVs in the future.
The XEV 9e has 59 percent of total bookings, whereas the BE 6 accounts for 41 percent. The brand also revealed that, most customers are opting for the premium "Pack Three" variant, indicating a strong interest in high-end features.
Because of the demand, waiting periods for the electric vehicles have reached as long as six months in some areas. Mahindra has announced that it is increasing its production and delivery capacity across the country to help shorten wait times and improve the overall ownership experience.
To assist customers, Mahindra is providing a set of video guides with each delivery. These tutorials address essential subjects like efficient charging methods, range optimization driving techniques, and using the vehicle's advanced connected features-ensuring owners can maximize their experience with their new electric SUVs from the outset.
The Mahindra XEV 9e is equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. It is claimed to offer a real-world range of over 500 km. There is also a 59 kWh battery pack option that provides a 542 km range.
The Mahindra BE 6 is also available with a 79 kWh battery pack, which boasts an ARAI-certified range of 682 km per charge. Additionally, the brand is offering a 59 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 557 km.
