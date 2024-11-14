Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 Bag 5-Star BNCAP Ratings: Video

B-NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) has released the safety ratings for three Mahindra SUVs i.e., Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO and XUV400. All of these models from the Indian manufacturer have passed the safety tests with flying colours and have scored a five-star rating. With this, the recently launched Thar Roxx has become the first body-on-frame SUV to score a 5-star B-NCAP rating. The off-road capable vehicle secured 31.09/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 in child occupant protection (COP).

The high safety rating of the Mahindra Thar Roxx can be credited to its built quality along with a host of safety features. Specifically, the SUV comes equipped with features like six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seatbelts supported by seatbelt reminders, and more. To top this off, the vehicle has Level 2 ADAS features like lane departure warning, 360-degree camera, automatic emergency braking, and more. All of this is offered at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.

Similarly, the Mahindra XUV 3XO launched as the successor of the XUV300 has scored 29.36/32 in the adult occupant protection test and 43/49 in the child occupant protection test. These scores can be credited to 35 safety features offered with the SUV along with the use of high-strength steel in the body. The list of safety features includes elements like six airbags, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and more. Very similar to Thar Roxx, the compact SUV also gets Level 2 ADAS features. The vehicle competes against models like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and others in the Indian market.

Walking on the same path, the all-electric Mahindra XUV400 managed 30.377/32 points in AOP and 43/49 points for COP. Currently sold at a starting price of Rs 16.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV400 is the first electric SUV of the brand and comes equipped with a host of safety features. To mention a few, the list includes elements like six airbags, reverse camera, all-disc brakes, and more.