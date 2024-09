Mahindra Thar Roxx FULL Variant-Wise Price List: Complete Trim Line-Up

On August 15 this year, Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in the country. The SUV made its debut on Independence Day. And there's no denying the fact that vehicles like these do offer some kind of Independence to those who love unpaved paths. The Thar Roxx isn't based on the Thar 3-door's platform. It also gets an all-new suspension setup. The changes are extended to the interior, features list, engine choices, and overall theme of the car. Mahindra says that it is capable of conquering offroad trails but it is super-comfortable and pompous for everyday use. Initially, the automaker didn't reveal the prices of the 4x4 variants, but now it is out. So, here are the prices of all variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, be it RWD, 4WD, MT, or AT trims.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx Review

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants & Pricing

The Thar Roxx is available in nearly a dozen trims, namely MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3, AX5, and AX7. It also gets the option of two drivetrains - 4X2 and 4X4. In addition, there are two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed, along with two engine choices - 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Prices:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Petrol MT RWD: ₹ 12.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Diesel MT RWD: ₹ 13.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Prices:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Petrol AT RWD: ₹ 14.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Diesel MT RWD: ₹ 15.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Diesel AT RWD: ₹ 17.49 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Prices:

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Diesel MT RWD: ₹ 16.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Prices:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Petrol MT RWD: ₹ 16.49 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Petrol AT RWD: ₹ 17.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel MT RWD: ₹ 16.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel AT RWD: ₹ 18.49 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Diesel AT 4X4: ₹ 18.79 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Prices:

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Diesel AT RWD: ₹ 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Diesel AT 4X4: ₹ 20.99 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L Prices: