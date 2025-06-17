Mahindra Thar Facelift Seen Testing, Could Get Thar Roxx Elements

Mahindra is now gearing up to bring the facelift avatar of the Thar in India. The 3-door SUV made its debut in the national market way back in 2020, and this is the first time that the Thar is getting an update. The test mule of the Mahindra Thar has been snapped testing recently, and suggests a few of the exterior elements expected from the facelift.

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Exterior Expected

The Mahindra Thar facelift spied testing reveals much of the rear and side portion of the test mule, keeping the front fascia still hidden. On the rear, the Thar facelift is expected to get a newly designed bumper and a new set of LED taillights. Though the front section of the camouflage Thar facelift was not revealed, it is likely to get a new pair of headlights as seen on the Thar Roxx.

Photo Credit: motorbeam

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Features Expected

The exact feature details of the facelifted iteration of the Thar will only be revealed as the launch gets closer. It is expected to get new features like a 10.2-inch instrument cluster, a 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment system enabled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, and more.

The Thar facelift is likely to borrow much of its interior elements and features from the Thar Roxx. It is also expected to get a level 2 ADAS suite that includes adaptive cruise control.

Photo Credit: motorbeam

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Powertrain Expected

The Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to get a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, a 2.0-liter turbo petrol, and a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine as options, mated with a manual and automatic gearbox with 4x2 and 4x4 configurations (as an option).