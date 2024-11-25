Mahindra Thar Available With Discount Of Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Mahindra Thar gets diesel and petrol engine options

Mahindra & Mahindra is one of the major Indian manufacturers with some of the most popular SUVs in its lineup. High demand for the models of the brand often leads to high waiting periods. The same is reflected in the sales numbers of the brand. To further boost these numbers, the automaker is offering hefty discounts on some of its models in November 2024. These discounts extend up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the model.

Specifically, the Indian automaker is offering up to Rs 3 lakh cash benefits on the highest 4x4 variant of the Mahindra Thar. It is to be noted that the petrol variants of the lifestyle SUV are available with more benefits compared to the diesel-powered version of the vehicle. It is to be noted that the SUV currently has a starting price of Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level RWD variant. Meanwhile, the top-spec version is priced at Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

To be specific, the Mahindra Thar currently has three trim levels: LX, AX Opt, and LX Earth ED. The SUV gets two diesel engine options and one petrol engine. The diesel engine options are 2.2-litre and 1.5-litre. The petrol engine option is a 2.0-litre TGDi which the brand calls mStallion. These power units are paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Indian manufacturer is also offering discounts of up to Rs 3 Lakh on the XUV400 EV. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is available with offers of up to Rs 1.20 lakh. It consists of up to Rs 70,00 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, and accessories worth Rs 30,000.

Along with this, the popular Scorpio N has a discount of up to Rs 50,000 for the top-spec 4WD variant. Currently, the SUV is sold at a starting price of Rs 13.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the XUV700 is available with a discount of up to Rs 40,000 exchange bonus.