Mahindra Scorpio N Variant-Wise Waiting Period Revealed: Check Details

Here are the waiting period details of the Mahindra Scorpio N variants. Check it out now.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra is known for its rugged-looking SUVs and a vast portfolio. These SUVs are always in good demand, and prospective customers need to wait for a long time to get their Mahindra delivered. Now, Mahindra has revealed the waiting period for one of the most popular SUVs in its portfolio- the Mahindra Scorpio N. Read along with the full story to learn more.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Engine And Powertrain

The Mahindra Scorpio N gets two engine options- a 2 L mStallion turbo petrol direct injection engine, that delivers a peak power and torque output of 200 hp and 370 Nm, respectively. It also gets a 2.2 L Diesel Gen II mHawk engine that churns out 172 hp and 370 Nm, respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio N Variant-Wise Waiting Period

The base variant of the Scorpio N profile- Z2 has a waiting period up to 1.5 months ( Petrol MT and Diesel MT). The Z4 and the Z6 gets the same duration of waiting period for petrol AT, petrol MT, diesel MT and diesel AT.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 have a waiting period of up to 2 months for the petrol AT, petrol MT, diesel MT, and diesel AT options. Meanwhile, the Z8 Carbon and the Z8 L can keep you waiting for up to one month and 2 months, respectively. The Mahindra Scorpio Z8 L has a waiting period of up to one month.

The Mahindra Scorpio N's 4WD has the longest waiting period, which is up to 3.5 months.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Prices

The Mahindra Scorpio N is available at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant- Z2, and it shoots up to Rs 25.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant, that is the Z8 L Carbon.

