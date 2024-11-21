Mahindra Reveals Fresh Details Of INGLO Architecture Ahead Of BE 6e, XEV 9e Launch

Mahindra has showcased its all-electric INGLO platform. It comes right before the launch of its born electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XUV 9e. This is the platform that will be used to underpin the aforementioned vehicles debuting on November 26, 2024. The brand claims that the architecture has been designed with an "Electric Origin" approach meant for upcoming contemporary vehicles.

The INGLO platform has been designed to keep the weight of electric SUVs down while keeping the floor flat using a skateboard structure. This is also claimed to be the lightest in the industry while also being capable of providing good interior space. It is also capable of providing flexibility in seating arrangements. All of it aimed at increasing passenger comfort while simultaneously improving the stability and agility of the SUV.

Also Read - Citroen C3 Aircross Bags Zero Star Safety Rating, But There's A Twist

This platform of the brand can be used to offer two battery options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. The Indian automaker promises that it will be capable of offering best-in-class range and efficiency. It will have an LFP (Lithium iron phosphate) battery which is known to increase the safety quotient by improving durability.

To add more functionality, the platform will offer fast charging. This capability of the platform can be used to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC charger. The automaker claims that this design will help alleviate range anxiety for long-distance travel. All of this will make the vehicle capable of producing 170-210 kW (231-286 hp).

The SUVs built on this platform will incorporate sophisticated battery and thermal management systems designed within the platform itself. These systems are intended to maintain peak battery performance across different climate conditions and terrains. This feature ensures dependable power delivery and prolonged battery lifespan, making INGLO a compelling choice for diverse driving needs.