Mahindra Offers Discounts Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh On Scorpio, XUV700, And More In July'25

Mahindra is trying to boost its sales numbers for the existing line of products in India. The brand is also set to unveil a bunch of new concepts on the 15th of August. Mahindra has now announced discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Scorpio N, XUV700, and more for July 2025. The data is provided by our dealership-level source, and it may vary from city to city and across dealerships.

Mahindra Scorpio: July 2025 Discount

Mahindra is offering discounts worth up to Rs 75,000 on the Classic S, whereas the S11 gets offers worth Rs 50,000. The Black Edition Scorpio N Z8 and Z8 L get discounts of up to Rs 40,000. Prospective customers looking for more affordable trims can avail of discounts worth Rs 30,000 on the Z4 and Z6 variants.

Mahindra XUV700: July 2025 Discount

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 and AX5 S variants get offers of up to Rs 30,000 in July 2025. Also, the brand is offering a Rs 30,000 discount on the AX3's remaining models as the trim is discontinued now.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV400: July 2025 Discount

Mahindra is offering the highest discount on the XUV400. Prospective customers can avail of offers of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro variant in July 2025.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: July 2025 Discount

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 petrol manual and AX 5L variants are available with discounts up to Rs 50,000.

Mahindra XUV 3XO