Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e To Debut On November 26: What We Know So Far

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will be based INGLO platform of the brand

Mahindra is ready to expand its presence in the market of electric vehicles with the launch of two born-electric SUVs i.e., the BE 6e and SEV 9e. Scheduled to make their debut on November 26, the brand has teased the e-SUVs on multiple occasions while also revealing the production-ready design. Before that, the test mules of the EVs have been spotted multiple times revealing more details than the Indian automaker might have intended to divulge. Here is everything we know so far.

BE 6e, XEV 9e: Design

With the new BE products, Mahindra intends to revolutionize its design language giving them a modern and techy appeal. Based on the teaser images, it is clear that the electric SUVs take forward the same philosophy while being heavily inspired by the concept vehicles revealed earlier.

The design of BE 6e screams modernity while emanating an aggressive aura with sharp lines and rather big wheel arches. Adding to it, the car gets the headlights placed at an angle which are complemented by the J-shaped DRLs. To make it stand out, the brand has added a hood scoop which might be aerodynamically important for the design. Furthermore, the car gets an illuminated BE logo on the hood. Complementing this design are aerodynamically superior wheels.

Following a similar philosophy, the XEV 9e coupe-SUV gets a prominent triangular headlight setup with connecting DRLs covering the width of the car. The character lines present on the car give it a rather muscular look while adding a quotient of modernity with an illuminated logo. Very similar to the 6e, the XEV 9e also gets aerodynamically superior wheels.

BE 6e, XEV 9e: Cabin

The cabins of the technologically advanced car will come loaded with features. As per the teaser images and spy shots revealed earlier, the BE 6e will come with a twin-screen setup consisting of 12.3-inch screens with a floating wraparound setup. To complement this driver-centric environment, the brand has added a two-spoke steering wheel which gets a modern appeal with an illuminated logo. It will also get a large glass roof to add to the appeal.

Taking it up a notch, the XEV 9e will get a completely new dashboard with a triple-screen setup. It is likely to have three 12.3-inch screens which will use the brand's Adrenox software. Along with this, the electric SIV will have a two-spoke wheel with an illuminated logo and a center console that might be inspired by the one used on the XUV700.

BE 6e, XEV 9e: Features

Along with a modern design, the electric SUVs are expected to be flooded with advanced features. We can expect the car to have features like an electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, parking sensors, a suite of ADAS features, and more. Additionally, the brand is expected to add tons of comfort features to make the driving experience easier for consumers. If rumours are to be trusted, the car might get advanced features like remote parking among other things.

BE 6e, XEV 9e: Powertrain

Developed from scratch using the INGLO platform of the brand, the details regarding the powertrain of the SUVs are scarce. However, we can expect the EVs to have two battery pack options: a 60 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit. The larger 79 kWh battery pack is expected to give it a range of around 450 km. The brand is also expected to offer ultra-fast charging with the vehicles. Chances are, the EVs will initially get a rear-wheel-drive system while later the brand might start offering an all-wheel-drive system.