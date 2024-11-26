Mahindra BE 6e Launched In India Priced At Rs 18.90 Lakh: Check Range, Features, And More

Mahindra BE 6e is based on INGLO platform of the brand

Mahindra & Mahindra is entering a new era of EVs with the introduction of two sub-brands, BE and XEV. To make this entry solid, the automaker has officially taken the wraps off of the 6e and 9e electric SUVs under the BE and XEV brands, respectively. Based on the brand's new "Heartcore Design" language, the BE 6e has been launched at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are all the details of the BE 6e.

Mahindra BE 6e: Design

The BE 6e has a contemporary design mixed with an aggressive and techy appeal. This is complemented by the presence of big wheel arches providing space for aerodynamic 20-inch wheels and character lines running across the body, giving the EV a muscular appearance. The front fascia of the EV gets a strategically placed headlamp surrounded by the J-shaped DRLs. Another thing that attracts attention is the massive hood scoop of the vehicle, along with an aerodynamic front splitter.

On the side, the SUV has a sleek appearance with flush door handles and a silhouette that has a few characteristics of a coupe. To go with this design, the brand is offering aerodynamically superior wheels. Similarly, the rear end of the vehicle is in sync with the techy appeal of the front fascia. It gets C-shaped tail lamps in the form of sleek lines which are connected by lights covering the width of the vehicle with an illuminated BE logo at the center.

The e-SUV has a length of 4,371 mm and a ground clearance of 207 mm. It also offers a boot space of 455L along with 45L storage in frunk.

Mahindra BE 6e: Cabin & Features

The interiors of the BE 6e have been designed to go with the exteriors. With a completely new driver-focused layout, the highlight of the cabin is the presence of a two-spoke steering with an illuminated logo. Along with this, the brand has added a two-screen setup made of an digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. The brand is also offering magnetic key fobs. To further uplift the feel, the glass roof of the EV, called the "infinity roof" by the brand gets illumination.

Other features include ventilated seats, wireless chargers, air purifiers, air quality indicators, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, a facial recognition system, cooled console storage, and more.

Mahindra BE 6e: Safety

For safety, the brand is offering a suite of Level 2 plus ADAS features with five radars and one camera. The safety is further heightened by the Secure 360 system, which can be used to monitor vehicles using a phone. There are other features like airbags, TPMS, and more. In a first, the brand is offering autonomous parking.

Mahindra BE 6e: Powertrain, Range

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are both based on the brand's INGLO platform. This platform gives space for a 'frunk' and places the electric motor at the rear end. It also comes with a semi-active suspension meant to give a smooth ride, along with a new steering system aimed at giving a smaller turning radius, and an improved braking system with e-motor.

The electric vehicle will come with a 79 kWh battery pack, which offers an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge. This battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. It is to be noted that the brand is offering a lifetime warranty on the batteries of the EV. However, it is not applicable for EVs with commercial registration. The brand is also offering a 59 kWh battery pack which powers a 231 hp motor.

The power from the 79 kWh battery is used to power an electric motor capable of producing 281 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. This can be used to accelerate BE 6e from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. It also gets multiple drive modes: range, every day, and race.