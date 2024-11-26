Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India Priced At Rs 21.90 Lakh: Check Range, Features, and More

Mahindra XEV 9e will be sold at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e electric SUV in the Indian market along with its sibling, the BE 6e. The born electric SUV of the brand has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). As per the brand's announcement, the deliveries of the EV will begin in February 2025. It is to be noted that the EV comes with a modern design language of the brand and tons of features. Here are all the details of the Indian automaker's new EV.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Design

Mahindra XEV 9e was widely considered to be an electrified version of the XUV700. This speculation seems to be invalid when taking a look at the design of the electric SUV. The front fascia of the EV consists of a triangular headlamp cluster, which is surrounded by LED DRLs on two sides that continue to cover the width of the EV. Right above the DRL is the new logo of the brand.

Multiple factors contribute to the uniqueness of the 9e, for instance, it gets an unbroken line that runs from the front end to the rear which merges well with the boot giving it a coupe-like appearance with a dipping roof line. Being a full-fledged SUV, it is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels with a completely new design.

The XEV 9e stands at 4,789 mm in length. It gets a ground clearance of around 207 mm and offers a frunk space of 195L. Meanwhile, the trunk of the vehicle has a 663L at its disposal.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Cabin & Features

The cabin of the electric SUV has been designed to have ample space, credit to the underfloor battery pack. Additionally, the automaker has not shied away from loading the cabin with tech, which is evident in the form of a three-screen setup covering 110 cm of the dashboard with a two-spoke wheel with an illuminated logo very similar to the one used on BE 6e. The automaker is offering as many as 5 screens in the EV.

The SUV also has features like an air purifier, sunroof with UV ray blocker, Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos, HUD with augmented reality on the windscreen, 5G internet, connected car features, built-in Amazon Alexa, cooled console, 60:40 split seats in the second row, telescopic and tilt adjustment for steering, and more.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Safety

To ensure the safety of occupants, the brand is offering Level 2 plus ADAS features, Secure360 (a feature to monitor the vehicle using a mobile phone), and more. There are other features like six airbags, an electronic parking brake, TPMS, and a driver drowsiness system.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Powertrain, Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with the same 79 kWh battery pack, which offers an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. The real-world range of the EV is above 500 km. This battery powers an electric motor that produces 286 bhp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. This power can be used to accelerate the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 6.8 seconds. There is an option of a 59 kWh battery pack which powers a 231 hp motor. This battery pack can be charged using a 140 kW DC charger.