Maharashtra EV Policy 2025: Up To 15 Percent Subsidy On EVs, Zero Toll On Highways

The policy was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A statement said the policy will be valid till 2030 and Rs 1,993 crore will be earmarked for the sector.

"The state government has approved a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, under which passenger EVs will be given subsidies. EV manufacturing and their use should increase in the state," Fadnavis said after the meeting.



He said the charging infrastructure will be strengthened under the new policy and there will be charging facilities on the national highways at a distance of 25 km. The policy also envisages implementing the Clean Mobility Transition Model by giving sops to those buying EVs till 2030.

The statement said electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, private four-wheelers, state transport corporation buses, private buses, transport undertakings under civic bodies will be given 10 per cent concession on purchase as against its original cost.



Electric goods-carrying three-wheelers and four-wheelers, electric tractors will be given a concession of 15 per cent as against its original cost. Under this policy, registration fee will also be waived for EVs.

Also, toll will be waived for four-wheeler EV vehicles and buses using Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu, Samruddhi Mahamarg. Tolls will only be 50 per cent for these vehicles plying on state and other national highways, the statement.