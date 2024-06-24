Lexus India Offers An Increased 8-Year Warranty

Lexus India has announced an increase in the standard warranty on every car sold. Every new Lexus sold in India will be covered for 8 years or 1.6 lakh km. Earlier, Lexus used to offer 3 years/1 lakh km warranty with every vehicle. This initiative will be applicable from 1 June 2024 onwards. This is the highest duration of standard warranty among the mainstream luxury car brands on sale in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said "We are thrilled to announce our new warranty initiative which represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more conscious about the value proposition of their purchases, we are constantly enhancing our services to exceed guests' expectations.

In addition to this, Lexus will continue to offer several tailor-made plans for financing, servicing, insurance and roadside assistance. This figure is more than what several automakers don't offer even under the extended warranty programs.

Lexus India sells seven cars in India and six of them are self-charging or strong hybrid cars. These cars comprise the NX, RX and the LX range of SUVs along with the ES 300h sedan which it started to locally assemble in India in 2022. It also sells the ultra luxurious LM 350h.



