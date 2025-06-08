Triumph 400, KTM 390 Duke Get 10-Year Warranty, Restrictions Apply

Bajaj has now presented a 10-year warranty for the Triumph 400s and the KTM 390 Duke in India. Looking at the market trends, most sub-500cc Bajaj models come with a 2-year or 3-year warranty. However, Bajaj has announced a new 10-year warranty, keeping in mind a seamless driving and service experience for its customers. Though there are selected models that get the decade-long warranty, they include the Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Speed T4, the recently launched Scrambler 400 XC, and the KTM 390 Duke.

KTM 390 Duke

It must be noted that Bajaj manufactures the entry-level Triumph and KTM bikes in the country. Also, the Indian two-wheeler brand looks after the sales and after-sales responsibility for Triumph and KTM in India. Earlier, the Triumph 400 series and the KTM 390 Duke used to get a 5-year standard warranty. However, with the new policy, prospective customers can avail an extended 5-year warranty without extra costs. But here's a catch- the extended warranty is only valid till 30th June 2025.

The Triumph 400 series gets a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It gives out 31 hp and 36 Nm of peak torque for the Speed T4. However, the same engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 40 hp and 37.5 Nm, respectively, for the Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, and Scrambler 400XC.

Triumph 400s get a 10-year warranty

The KTM 390 Duke has a 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox and propels a peak power and torque output of 46 hp and 39 Nm, respectively.

The prices of the KTM 390 Duke start from Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas, the price of the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's 400cc lineup- the Speed T4 starts from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).