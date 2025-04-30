Lamborghini Temerario Launched In India; Check Huracan Successor's Price

Lamborghini bid farewell to the Huracan in 2024, and carrying the torch forward for the V10-powered supercar came, the Temerario. The car made its global debut last year and has now been launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 6 Crore (ex-showroom). Addressed as a high-performance electric vehicle by the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer, the car ditches the burly V18 to replace it with a smaller V8 with a plug-in hybrid setup. More on that later.

Lamborghini Temerario: Exterior Design

Even after accommodating the powertrain changes, appearance-wise, the Temerario stays true to its roots and undeniably has the aggressive stance of a Lamborghini. It continues to have the well-recognised wedge shape with pointy edges. However, this does not in any way hinder the touch of modernity that it gets because of the hexagonal cues. The most attention-commanding ones in this regard are the DRLs.



The design also incorporates the elements aimed at improving its aeros. For instance, the lower bumper provides space for an air tunnel, there are also air channels below the headlights directing air to the brakes. On the side, the car has a large air intake, which is placed right ahead of the rear wheels, feeding air to the twin-turbo. It doesn't end there, the car has two more ducts sitting above the shoulder line pushing air to the engine.



The rear end again has the same hexagonal lights with a similarly shaped center-mounted exhaust pipe placed right below the rear spoiler. There is also a wide diffuser giving the Temerario a stance justifying the raging bull logo.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

Step inside, and you will continue to see the theme followed on the outside. The car gets hexagonal air vents, a motorsport-inspired steering wheel, a start/stop button under the flap, and a button for Launch Control. Making it comfortable, the brand has added an 18-way adjustable seat with heating and ventilation. To bring it all together, high-quality materials like carbon leather and suede have been used. Sweetening the deal, the aluminium space-frame chassis provides more room on the inside.



The information for the driver is displayed on a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. However, this is not the only screen in the cabin. The Italian manufacturer has added a 9.1-inch screen for the passenger side, displaying driving details. Apart from that, there is an 8.4-inch screen in the center of the dashboard for entertainment and a navigation system. This unit supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Lamborghini Temerario: Powertrain

Getting to the heart of the matter, the Lamborghini Temerario uses a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. This unit has been developed by the manufacturer from the ground up and has "Hot V". This setup brings the turbos within a V-shape because of the cylinder banks. The V8 engine on its own kicks out 789 hp and 729 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the rev range goes up to 10,000 rpm, and turbos have a maximum boost pressure of 20.3 psi. The power produced by the engine is routed to the wheels using an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.



On the electric side, the Temerario has a three-electric motor setup pushing the overall power output to 907 hp and 799 Nm. Each of these electric motors is capable of kicking out 148 hp, of which two are used to power the front axle, while the other one is placed between the engine and the gearbox and acts as a "torque gap filler". These motors get charged from a 3.8 kWh battery pack, which can be juiced up in 30 minutes at up to 7 kW using an onboard charger.

Lamborghini Temerario: Performance

Using all the power at its disposal, the Temerario can go to 100 kmph from a dead stop in 2.7 seconds while the top speed is limited to 342 kmph. To get different performance, the car gets distinct drive modes- Citta, Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Corsa Plus.