Kia Unveils The EV 4 Sedan And Hatchback Ahead Of Launch, Check Details

Kia has now unveiled the EV 4 ahead of its global debut, scheduled for the Kia EV Day on 27th February 2025. The EV 4 is expected to go down the production line by the end of the year and will be ready for launch in 2026, for the global market. The Kia EV Day will also put forward Kia's other concepts like the EV2 and PV5.

Kia EV4 Sedan: Exterior Design

EV4 sedan features a sleek, streamlined silhouette incorporating a low hood line that flows rearward to a long-tail design. A roof spoiler, and 19-inch wheels with intricate technical stripe patterns highlight Kia's 'Opposites United' design ethos.

The rear design complements the front with elements like- a distinctive two-piece rear spoiler that works in combination with vertical light units. A clean bumper design, accented by a technical pattern where it meets the tailgate.

During the launch, Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, stated- "The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both sedan and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs".



Adding further, he said- "Offering a fresh take on the sedan, the EV4 sedan features a sleek, low nose and long-tail silhouette. The EV4 hatchback is a nimble, versatile all-rounder. Distinctive and clean, it is built to excel in any situation."

Kia EV4 Hatchback: Exterior Design

The EV4 hatchback gets contrasting black vertical C-pillars and crisply executed lines, 19-inch wheels, and geometric patterns at the lower section of the car.

The EV4 hatchback's rear profile mirrors the strong proportions of its sedan sibling while adding its unique character. It features elements like- sculpted lines, wide-positioned tail lights, a sloping rear window, and more.