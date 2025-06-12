Kia Tasman SUV Expected By 2029 To Rival Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Kia is now planning to roll out an SUV version of the Tasman pick-up truck. The Kia Tusman SUV will be closely competing with the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado globally. During an interview, Kia Australia's chassis tuning engineer, Graeme Gambold, and Dean Norbiato, General Manager, Marketing, confirmed the arrival of the Tasman SUV by 2029.

On being asked about the Tasman SUV, Graeme and Dean suggested that they are currently focusing on the Tasman pick-up truck, as it yields success, the brand will likely confirm the Tasman SUV officially. However, the Kia officials didn't hint about the expected powertrain and other details the Tasman SUV might get.

Talking about the Kia Tasman pick-up truck, the brand unveiled it in October 2024. However, there has been no report of the pick-up truck arriving in India anytime soon. It gets a 2.5-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine as options, generating 281 hp and 210 hp respectively, and gets an AWD system, making it a capable off-roader. The brand also provides 17-inch and 18-inch wheels as options.

Kia Tasman SUV interior, image used for reference

The Kia Tasman pick-up truck is equipped with interior features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 5-inch climate control display, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a Harmon Kardon premium sound system, and much more.

While the Kia Tasman SUV is still far from the initial R&D, it is likely to borrow these features and some added features on the inside. Also, it will get minor design and exterior tweaks to suit the SUV layout.