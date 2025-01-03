Kia Sells 30.89 Lakh Units Globally In 2024, Targeting To Sell 32 Lakh Units In 2025

Kia Corporation announced today global sales of 3,089,457 vehicles in 2024, posting a new annual global sales record. This represents a 0.1 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. Excluding special purpose vehicles, Kia's 2024 sales in markets outside of Korea saw a one per cent rise over the previous year, to 2,543,361 units. Sales in Korea totalled 540,010 units, a 4.2 per cent decrease. For December 2024, Kia's global monthly sales increased 11.8 per cent compared with the same period in 2023, to 240,537 vehicles.
Kia's previous best yearly performance was recorded in 2023, with sales totalling 3,087,384 units. This included 2,518,016 units sold outside of Korea and 563,660 vehicles in Korea.
The Sportage SUV topped the 2024 global sales rankings by model, selling 587,717 units, followed by the Seltos SUV (312,246 units), and the Sorento SUV (280,705 units).
The company's best-ever annual sales was supported by the launch of competitive new models such as the Kia EV3, - as well as the new K4 sedan, and hybrid model of the Carnival MPV - along with stabilized industrial conditions and flexible business operations that increased vehicle production and supply.
In 2025, Kia is targeting global sales of 3,216,200 units. By region, the brand expects to sell 550,000 units in Korea and 2,658,000 vehicles overseas. Kia also expects to sell 8,200 special-purpose vehicles.
Kia plans to solidify its EV leadership and maintain its sales momentum by expanding its EV lineup, successfully launching strategic models, and fostering the growth of its PBV business.
