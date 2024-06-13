Kia India Has Exported 2.5 Lakh Units Since 2019

Kia India has reported that it has crossed more than 2.5 lakh exports since it began operations in 2019. The company has so far shipped 2,55,133 units to more than 100 markets from the Anantapur facility. The Seltos has been the major contributor with 59 percent of overall dispatches. The Kia Sonet contributed 34 percent while the Carens contributed 7 percent of total exports.

The major export markets for Kia India include South Africa, Chile, Paraguay and Latin America. Kia has also announced that the Anantapur facility in India will be more focussed on making cars for the Indian market. At least 90 per cent of the production will be for the local market. This plant has an annual installed production capacity of 3 lakh units.

Till now, Kia has launched five cars for the Indian market. It started with the Seltos in 2019, followed by the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens and the EV6. It has manufactured more than 12 lakh vehicles which includes 9.8 lakh for the domestic market. A huge chunk of this number is commanded by the Seltos which accounts for more than 5 lakh units alone. Kia India currently has 588 touchpoints across 265 cities in the country.