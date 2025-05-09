Kia Carens Clavis Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Finding Perfect Family MPV

The Indian automotive market has seen a rise in demand for Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs), which cater to families and individuals looking for space, comfort, and versatility. Kia's latest offering, the Carens Clavis, features a refreshed design and enhanced features, aiming to capture a significant share of this segment. At the same time, Maruti Suzuki XL6 continues to attract consumers with its combination of practicality and efficiency. This article provides a detailed comparison of these two MPVs, focusing on their powertrains, interior, features, safety, and pricing.

Kia Carens Clavis Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Powertrain

The Clavis shares the same engine options as the Carens, which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Kia will offer the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a manual transmission.

The Nexa XL6 comes with the K15 smart hybrid VVT engine, featuring Idle Start-Stop (ISS) technology, producing 101.5 HP and 136.8 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There's also an eco-friendly version with the K15 C S-CNG engine, delivering 86.6 HP and 121.5 Nm of torque when running on CNG.

Kia Carens Clavis Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Interior features

The Kia Clavis includes features such as a walk-in lever for sliding the first-row passenger seat, a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an infotainment control swap switch, front ventilated seats, and 64-color ambient lighting, among others.

In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers ventilated seats, a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, telescopic steering, captain's seats, auto climate control, and Amazon Alexa connectivity. Additionally, Maruti has introduced Suzuki Connect, which includes over 40 features and an onboard voice assistant.

Kia Carens Clavis Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Safety

The Kia Carens Clavis features Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 20 autonomous capabilities, including a 360-degree camera, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.



Maruti Suzuki XL6

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 also includes a 360-degree view camera and is built on the HEARTECT platform, which absorbs impacts for a smoother ride. It comes with quad airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESP) for improved safety, and Hill Hold Assist for driving on inclines.

Kia Carens Clavis Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price

The pricing details for the Kia Carens Clavis have yet to be disclosed, and is expected to be announced on June 2, 2025. However, prospect buyers can secure their booking through a dealership or the official website by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.



Kia Carens Clavis

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a starting price of Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and can go up to Rs 14.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the Kia Carens Clavis and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 are designed to meet the needs of families looking for spacious and feature-rich MPVs. The Carens Clavis stands out due to its variety of powertrain options and premium features, catering to those who prioritize versatility and luxury. On the other hand, the XL6 delivers a comfortable driving experience with efficient hybrid technology and a more budget-friendly price, attracting cost-conscious consumers.