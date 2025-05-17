Kia Carens Clavis Review: Blending Practicality Of MPV With Feel Of SUV

Bangalore (Anirban Mitra): Kia India's SUV-focused strategy has been paying dividends for the company with strong sales growth, beating the industry trends. The changes in the new Carens Clavis are in sync with market demand. The three-row MPV has been redesigned to appear more like an SUV and is bestowed with features that every family looks for these days.

Kia Carens Clavis: Price, Positioning

The Clavis and older Carens will co-exist. Kia India has kept the entry-level trim of Carens on sale, and will mostly be bringing in the CNG kit with the same in months to come. The Carens Clavis, on the other hand, will operate in the premium end of the spectrum, offering several powertrain options. Kia Carens Clavis will be launched by the end of May, and its electric version will make its way in a couple of months. We expect the Clavis to command a Rs 1.5 lakh premium over the corresponding Carens trims.

Kia Carens Clavis: Design

It's an evolutionary design update to the Kia Carens Clavis. The fascia reminds us of Syros and partly Kia's global EV portfolios. The grille is upright than before with sleek DRLs wrapping the triangular LED headlamp cluster. The face is flush, and the lower half has got new satin-finished skid plate. Key highlight on the side has to be the new 17-inch alloy wheels, which appear to be more EV-centric in design. A strong shoulder line across the length, roof rails and contrast-colour plastic cladding increase the SUV-stance. The rear is also new now. A connected tail LED strip, skid plate and vertically-positioned tail lamp complete the revised look.

Kia Carens Clavis: Interior Layout

Carens Clavis maintains the upmarket appeal in the cabin. There are plenty of new features and aesthetic changes to look forward to. It continues to 6- and 7-seater options. The captain seats are limited to range-topping trim. Starting with the dashboard, there is a new 26.6-inch, free-standing, dual-screen setup, which is bigger than the Seltos. The seat fabric is new, and the driver's perch is electrically-adjusting, albeit the height fix is manual. The touch-operated AC panel is new, and a switch to music control at the touch of a button. The central well is redesigned with a decent amount of storage space. Expect features like wireless charger, panoramic sun roof, Bose speakers, and front seat ventilation in the top-end variants.

No mechanical changes were made to Carens Clavis, and hence the wheelbase stands at 2,760 mm. The second row seats are moderately large and supportive, and offer adequate leg room. Passengers can throw the co-driver seat forward using the boss mode function. When seated in the second row, the passengers can use the foldable table, USB charging points, a cooled bottle holder and curtains for privacy. We expected multi-zone AC and rear seat ventilation in the Carens Clavis. The third row seating is tight and best suited for short journeys. Third row seats come with bottle holders, AC vents and USB charging points. The boot space with all three rows up is 216 litres, making way for two medium-sized bags.

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine, Gearbox options

Kia India is offering three powertrain choices with the Clavis. The 115 hp, naturally-aspirated petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 116 hp, diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offers most choices. The most powerful engine of the trio, generating 160 horsepower, comes with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

Kia Carens Clavis: Drive Experience

We could sample the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a dual-clutch gearbox and not much changed at the driving seat. There is a good mid-range performance, ensuring sailing on the highways is a breeze. The straight-off-the-line acceleration is decent, and the pull from the engine is strong. The DCT allows the driver to take control using paddle shifters. Flooring the pedal and holding a gear turns the engine noisy, and often overtaking in city traffic can be unpleasant in the cabin. For the most part, the gear shifts are smooth and seamless. There are three drive modes, which alter the engine mapping, throttle and steering response. Carens Clavis, however, misses out on traction modes, which Seltos has.

Triple-digit highway speeds are effortless. The view from the driver's seat is more commanding than before. With high seating, the driver can view the edges of the bonnet. The steering wheel is a new unit - one that's shared with the Syros. It's chunky and premium to hold. The handling is largely neutral. City manoeuvres are light and predictable. There is decent body roll in the corners, and the seats lack support when driven spiritedly. Carens Clavis comes with all-disc brakes, and they instil confidence in anchoring. Level 2 ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) is also introduced with the Carens Clavis now, which improves the overall safety aspect.