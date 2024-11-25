Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Prices Slashed By Over A Lakh: Check New Price

Kawasaki India has announced a price cut for its litre-class offering, the ZX-10R. The ZX-10R was launched with a price tag of Rs 17.13 lakh (ex-showroom) in September 2024. However, the prices were increased to Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom) but now they have been reduced to Rs 17.36 lakh (ex-showroom). That's a cut of Rs 1.14 lakh over the previous price tag. However, the ZX-10R is still Rs 23,000 more expensive than the original price it was launched at.

The ZX-10R is available in two colour options: Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Diablo Black and Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White. The powertrain and features remain unchanged. It is powered by a 998 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4 motor that develops 203 hp and 114.9 Nm of peak torque. The output can be increased to 213 hp with RAM air intakes. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Other features include a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone pairing via Bluetooth connectivity, four riding modes, cruise control, traction control, engine brake control, dual-channel ABS, and more. The ZX-10R is built on a twin-spar aluminium frame, with suspension duties managed by Showa BFF forks at the front and a Showa BFRC rear monoshock. The 17-inch front alloy wheel is fitted with a 120-section tyre, while the rear wheel uses a 190-section tyre.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R competes with other litre-class supersport motorcycles such as the BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, and Aprilia RSV4.