2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R & ZX-4RR Launched In India

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 ZX-4R in India at a price of Rs 8.79 lakh. This marks a Rs 30,000 increase over the previous price. Meanwhile, the ZX-4RR is now priced at Rs 9.42 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India), making it Rs 32,000 more expensive. While the ZX-4R receives no updates, the ZX-4RR now comes with an optional new triple-tone color scheme: Lime Green, Ebony, and Pearl Blizzard White. Here's a refresher on what both motorcycles offer.

Both the ZX-4R and ZX-4RR are powered by a BS6.2-compliant 399cc inline four-cylinder engine. The engine produces 75 hp and 39 Nm of peak torque in the ZX-4R, while the ZX-4RR delivers slightly higher performance with 77 hp and 39 Nm of torque. Both bikes come equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, but the ZX-4RR also features a bi-directional quickshifter.

Kawasaki ZX-4R

Key features include LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch TFT display with two modes (Normal and Circuit), smartphone connectivity, and four riding modes. Both motorcycles are equipped with inverted front forks and a rear monoshock, although the ZX-4RR gets higher-spec Showa suspension units. Braking duties are handled by dual 290mm discs at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear. The bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 120-section front and a 160-section rear tire. Ground clearance (135 mm), seat height (800 mm), and kerb weight (189 kg) are identical for both models.

The Kawasaki ZX-4R and ZX-4RR are the most expensive 400cc motorcycles in India and do not have any direct competitors. However, given their pricing, they serve as alternatives to bikes like the Triumph Daytona 660.