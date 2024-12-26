Kawasaki KLX230 Launched In India Priced At Rs 3.30 Lakh

Kawasaki selling off-road capable motorcycles in the Indian market is nothing new. In fact, the brand has had dual-sports bikes on sale in the country for a while now. However, the enthusiasts always felt a void as these bikes were not road legal. Addressing the concerns, the Japanese brand has launched the KLX230 in the Indian market as its first road legal dual-sports motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

The KLX230 has a slim body and a rugged design capable of tackling tough roads. It carries forward the design language as other bikes of the KLX family with hexagonal headlights surrounded by a plastic cowl. All of this is complemented by a slim fuel tank with a fuel carrying capacity of 7.6 litres and a slim single piece seat. Complementing the design of this bike are Lime Green and Battle Grey paint schemes.



Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched In India Priced At Rs 8.89 Lakh

Using a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, the Kawasaki KLX230 is suspended on 37 mm telescopic front forks and a new preload adjustable mono shock at the rear end. Braking is the responsibility of a 265 mm single disc with twin-piston calipers at the front end, while the rear end gets a 220 mm disc with a single piston.

Powering the Kawasaki KLX230 is a 233 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine which is tuned to put out 18.1 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,400 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a 6-speed gearbox. All of this power combined with the relatively light curb weight of 139 kg contributes to the bike's off-roading capabilities.

In the Indian market, the Kawasaki KLX230 competes against rivals like Hero Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro. It is also the third India-made product of the brand after the Ninja 300 and W175.