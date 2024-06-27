Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Bujji, The Mahindra-made EV From The Movie

There's a new movie release, but we're not going to talk about its storyline or the actors' performances in it. This story revolves around the electric car that features in the movie; it's called Bujji. The Bujji is showcased in Kalki 2898 AD as the lead character's ride of choice. However, the movie utilizes clever VFX tricks and CGI to bring this car to life. The one we are talking about is a vehicle that took two years to build, is meant for promotion, and is similar to the one in the movie.

It was developed at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. This vehicle is massive in size, with a length of 6,075 mm, a width of 3,380 mm, and a height of 2,186 mm. The kerb weight is six tonnes. It is powered by two Mahindra electric motors that collectively produce 125 bhp and a mind-boggling 9,800 Nm of peak torque. It features a 47 kWh battery pack, which is housed at the rear. This custom-designed vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 45 km/h.

It has two hubless wheels up front and another at the rear, wrapped in CEAT tyres. These hubless wheels weigh a tonne each. And yes, it has a three-wheel setup. In the center is a massive cockpit with a single seat for the driver. The rear of the vehicle houses a prison cell for holding the bad guys captured by the hero.