JSW-MG Motor India Announces 4 Premium Offering In 2 Years Through New Channel Brand

JSW MG Motor India announced on Monday the launch of MG Select, a new channel brand targeting the growing 'accessible luxury' segment in India.

MG Select will establish exclusive, new-age luxury, experience centres in 12 key cities across India in Phase 1. The brand will offer a range of vehicles primarily NEVs, including plug-ins, hybrids, EVs, and more.

MG Select will offer a range of high-end vehicles, and, over the next two years, will expand its portfolio to include four premium products, with its maiden product planned for Q1 of 2025.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of 'purchasing' is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands.”

Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury, Gupta added.

JSW MG has recently launched the Windsor electric CUV in the Indian market, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The current portfolio comprises Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster. The brand is expected to showcase a slew of products at the Auto Expo 2025.