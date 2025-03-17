John Abraham Brings Home Bespoke Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar Roxx designed for John Abraham
Bollywood actor John Abraham recently met Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer, at Mahindra & Mahindra to discuss his enthusiasm for cars, particularly the Mahindra Thar Roxx. At the time, Bose gave a hint that they would create something special for the actor and the results are out now. Recently, the Bollywood actor known for his movies like Dhoom, Satyameva Jayate, Force, and others, took delivery of his Mahindra Thar Roxx. This unit of the vehicle has been specifically designed for John with multiple unique elements.
Differentiating from the regular model, John Abraham's Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in the Stealth Black colour. Furthermore, it gets special "JA" badges on the C-pillar which are the initials of the actor's name. To extend the list of special design features, it gets a specially designed 4x4 badge representing its off-road capabilities. On the standard version of the SUV, these badges come with a chrome finish.
Similarly, the cabin of John's Thar Roxx comes with the Mocha Brown theme which complements the exterior design. Below the passenger side AC vent, the vehicle gets a metallic plate saying "Made For John Abraham" along with the vehicle identification number. To add a unique touch, the "JA" signature has been embroidered on the headrests in yellow colour.
To ensure the safety of the occupants, John Abraham's Mahindra Thar Roxx gets features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake along with a suite of Level 2 ADAS features.
Under the hood, John's Thar Roxx hides a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is tuned to produce 172 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using a 6-speed automatic transmission. To support the off-roading capabilities, the SUV has a 4x4 powertrain.
All of these unique elements have been added to the top-spec AX7 L model of the SUV. This comes loaded with all kinds of bells and whistles including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated and powered front seats among other features.
